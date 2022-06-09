cook county

Cook County treasurer, ABC7 Chicago will host 6th 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank

History of Juneteenth: Holiday commemorates effective end of slavery in US after Civil War
By
EMBED <>More Videos

6th 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank to honor Juneteenth

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host a sixth "Black and Latino Houses Matter" Phone Bank next week to remember Juneteenth.

The event on Wednesday will help homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale.

In the last five phone banks ABC7 Chicago has helped connect homeowners to nearly $23 million in property tax refunds and exemptions. Next week's phone bank will be in honor of Juneteenth.

SEE MORE: 5th 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank helps 1,500 callers get back $3.4M

Juneteenth is short for "June Nineteenth," and commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

The following are the phone bank details:

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Cook County Treasurer's Office

Phone Bank Number: 312.603.5105

Samantha Chatman, consumer investigative reporter with ABC7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout the day. Callers to the phone bank should give their address or Property Index Number (PIN) to researchers, who will:

- Search $84 million in available property tax refunds
- Check if you are eligible for $34 million in missing property tax exemptions
- Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes

"All Cook County homeowners are welcome to call the phone bank," Pappas said. "We will do this as long as people have money coming to them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecook countytaxescook countyproperty taxesjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOK COUNTY
Trauma team offering free training to help gunshot victims
Drug court program helps people get clean, avoid criminal behavior
Cook County property tax sale begins Thursday
Our Chicago: Democratic Cook County Board president candidates
TOP STORIES
Video shows CTA rider pulling electrocuted man off CTA tracks
Stepfather guilty after restaurant employee asks boy if he needs help
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Dr. Oz election: Trump pick narrowly defeats GOP challenger in PA
Man charged after carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan: CPD
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized but 'talking and alert'
Show More
Oak Lawn father charged with murder after 8-week-old baby dies
Downers Grove gym coach charged with making child porn
Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in SoCal desert
Dwyane Wade says US gun violence 'doesn't allow me to sleep at night'
Chicago Weather: Dry, mild Thursday
More TOP STORIES News