Cook County treasurer, ABC7 Chicago will host 6th 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host a sixth "Black and Latino Houses Matter" Phone Bank next week to remember Juneteenth.
The event on Wednesday will help homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale.
In the last five phone banks ABC7 Chicago has helped connect homeowners to nearly $23 million in property tax refunds and exemptions. Next week's phone bank will be in honor of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is short for "June Nineteenth," and commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States after the end of the Civil War in 1865.
The following are the phone bank details:
Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Cook County Treasurer's Office
Phone Bank Number: 312.603.5105
Samantha Chatman, consumer investigative reporter with ABC7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout the day. Callers to the phone bank should give their address or Property Index Number (PIN) to researchers, who will:
- Search $84 million in available property tax refunds
- Check if you are eligible for $34 million in missing property tax exemptions
- Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes
"All Cook County homeowners are welcome to call the phone bank," Pappas said. "We will do this as long as people have money coming to them."
