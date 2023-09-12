Phone bank helps connect Cook County homeowners with property tax refunds, exemptions

The Our Homes Matter Phone Bank with the Cook County Treasurer's Office helps connect homeowners with property tax refunds and exemptions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's another opportunity this week for Cook County homeowners to find money that's owed to them.

On Thursday, ABC7 is partnering with the Cook County Treasurer's Office for the Our Homes Matter Phone Bank.

Owners of residential properties may be eligible for six types of exemptions: homeowners, senior citizen, senior freeze, returning veteran, disabled person and disabled veteran.

Past phone banks have helped return $26 million in the form of tax refunds and exemptions.

The phone lines are open at 312-603-5105 from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Before you call, you need to have your address and property index number.