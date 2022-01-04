coronavirus illinois

Cook County health officials amend new COVID vaccine mandate, allowing some exemptions

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago, Cook Co. vaccine proof requirements take effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County amended its vaccination mitigation order Tuesday, allowing some to be exempt from the new rule that took effect Monday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The amendment allows those 18 and younger to be exempt from vaccination for most athletic, recreation and fitness activities, according to tweet from the health department.



The vaccination rule originally followed a similar order implemented in Chicago, which mandates proof of vaccination for most indoor establishments, including restaurants, bars, gyms, as well as sports and entertainment venues.

RELATED: COVID vaccine proof in Chicago, Cook County for bars, restaurants and indoor venues takes effect

You can show proof of vaccination with a physical card, a picture of your card, or through the state's new Smart Health Card pass on your phone.

The rules also don't apply to those inside venues for less than 10 minutes, like those picking up takeout. They also do not apply for houses of worship.

READ: Full order from Cook County Department of Public Health

However, the mandate still applies to anyone five and older in Chicago. City officials say Chicago restaurants and businesses could face a costly fine for not properly posting or enforcing the new vaccine-only policy, or keeping a log of vaccinated employees.

The new proof of vaccination rule has raised some concerns for local businesses who are working out how to enforce it and avoid friction with customers.

Suburbs like Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Orland Park and now Tinley Park have all said they won't enforce the vaccine mandate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscook countycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscook countycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago Teachers Union planning vote on remote learning Tuesday
CTU expected to vote on remote learning Tuesday
Pritzker asks hospitals to postpone surgeries amid COVID surge
Some suburban schools close, go to remote due to staff shortages
TOP STORIES
Pritzker asks hospitals to postpone surgeries amid COVID surge
CTU expected to vote on remote learning Tuesday
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dad killed as he carried daughter's birthday cake to Chuck E. Cheese
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
3 banks robbed within 4 hours Monday: FBI
Lyft driver, passengers shot at in Woodlawn: VIDEO
Show More
Tips to improve your finances in 2022
Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves: CPD
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Tuesday
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
More TOP STORIES News