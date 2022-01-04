Cook County health officials amend new COVID vaccine mandate, allowing some exemptions

The video featured is from a previous report.
The amendment allows those 18 and younger to be exempt from vaccination for most athletic, recreation and fitness activities, according to tweet from the health department.
We have amended our Mitigation Order to allow those age 18 and younger to be exempt from vaccination for most athletic, recreation and fitness activities.— Cook County Department of Public Health (@CookCoHealth) January 4, 2022
The new order: https://t.co/kC6FoCMQkD
FAQs, to answer your questions: https://t.co/M1eDm0bvPc pic.twitter.com/CVuRCk8EhF
The vaccination rule originally followed a similar order implemented in Chicago, which mandates proof of vaccination for most indoor establishments, including restaurants, bars, gyms, as well as sports and entertainment venues.
You can show proof of vaccination with a physical card, a picture of your card, or through the state's new Smart Health Card pass on your phone.
The rules also don't apply to those inside venues for less than 10 minutes, like those picking up takeout. They also do not apply for houses of worship.
However, the mandate still applies to anyone five and older in Chicago. City officials say Chicago restaurants and businesses could face a costly fine for not properly posting or enforcing the new vaccine-only policy, or keeping a log of vaccinated employees.
The new proof of vaccination rule has raised some concerns for local businesses who are working out how to enforce it and avoid friction with customers.
Suburbs like Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Orland Park and now Tinley Park have all said they won't enforce the vaccine mandate.