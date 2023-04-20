A teen has been cited for "sucker" punching SPAR Wrestling Academy wrestler Cooper Corder after a match at Oak Park-River Forest High School.

Teen wrestler cited for 'sucker' punching opponent after Beat the Streets Chicago tournament match

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenage wrestler has been cited after he sucker punched an opponent following a match.

It happened on April 8 at Oak Park-River Forest High School.

Cooper Corder, 14, was punched in the face. ABC7 blurred his face at his family's request.

"I was on the ground, my nose was bleeding, and I started to realize, like, this really just happened," Corder said.

Corder, the teen who was hit, is OK, and spoke with ABC7 after taking that punch to the face following a wrestling match he won. His parents said they are pressing criminal charges.

Oak Park police said the other teen, who is also 14 years old, has been cited with assault, under a local ordinance.