COPA releases video of bar fight involving CPD Officer Robert Rialmo

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released video showing part of the fight that spilled out of a bar involving embattled Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo.Days after he was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December, Rialmo became involved in an altercation at a bar on July 13, police said.Investigators said the scuffle happened just before closing time at Teaser's Pub located at 7123 W. Higgins Avenue in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood.All of the men were kicked out of the bar. They then got into another fight down the street.Rialmo's attorney says he was targeted.This fight came just days after Rialmo was cleared in the deadly police shooting of Quintonio Legrier and Bettie Jones.