Married man found guilty of Jeffrey Manor murders of pregnant girlfriend, newborn baby

Chicago police announced charges Friday in the Jeffery Manor shooting death of Stacey Jones, a pregnant woman killed last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man charged in the Far South Side murders of his pregnant girlfriend and her newborn baby was found guilty on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on October 13, 2020. Stacey Jones, a 35-year-old Cook County probation officer, was found unresponsive on the porch of her home in the 2100-block of East 95th Place.

Jones, a mother of two, was eight months pregnant. Police said she was found with two gunshot wounds and later died. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who died at four days old, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Corey Deering, 39, was the father of the newborn. CPD said he was married to another woman, didn't want to pay for the child, and had been threatening Jones for months. Police also said the murder was caught on surveillance cameras.

Deering, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, was found guilty on Saturday. He is due back in court on July 20 for post-trial motions.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood