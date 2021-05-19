state politics

Illinois' 1st female lieutenant governor, Corinne Wood, dead at 66

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton called Wood 'a trailblazer'
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Former IL Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood dead at 66

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Corinne Wood, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Illinois, has died. She was 66.

Her family released a statement on her passing Tuesday, saying she died peacefully at home "from complications related to her 15-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer."

Wood served as lieutenant governor to Gov. George Ryan, from 1999 to 2003.

She's survived by her husband and three children and was described as a loving mother and wife, an attorney and a former member of the Illinois General Assembly, in addition to her position as lieutenant governor.

RELATED: Bernie Wong, beloved Chicago social justice icon, remembered as pioneer in Asian American community

Her family said she remained active in many political, civic and social endeavors well after leaving office.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton called Wood "a trailblazer bringing her authentic self to the office and elevating the issue of women's health. She paved the way for women like me to serve in this role."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldbreast cancerstate politicsobituary
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE POLITICS
Illinois Democrats propose 2nd Latino congressional district
IL Democrats unveil updated congressional maps
Judge issues injunction blocking fall WI wolf hunt
Chicago rappers push Illinois to restore discretionary parole
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News