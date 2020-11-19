coronavirus chicago

Morton's Steakhouse Chicago closes original State Street location, blaming coronavirus restrictions

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The original location of Morton's The Steakhouse is closing its doors in Chicago.

The restaurant first opened its doors on State Street in 1978, and now welcomes guests to more than 66 worldwide locations, according to its website.

The company said the COVID-19 pandemic and bans on indoor dining are to blame for it shutting its doors on the Near North Side.

Morton's will work to relocate employees.

Chicago restaurant owners are trying to extend outdoor dining as temperatures drop, but a group of them is asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to reopen indoor dining in the city, even as COVID-19 cases surge.



Chicago restaurant owners are trying to extend outdoor dining as temperatures drop, but a group of them is asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to reopen indoor dining in the city, even as COVID-19 cases surge.

"It's time for the city to stop scapegoating restaurants for the virus," said Roger Romanelli, with the Fulton Market Association.
