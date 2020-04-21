Coronavirus Chicago: 2 more Cook County Jail detainees die after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 6

The Cook County Sheriff's office announced Juan Salgado Mendoza, 53, died at Stroger Hospital Monday, where he had been hospitalized since April 13 after testing positive for the virus.
Rene Olivo, 42, died at Stroger Hospital Sunday, the Cook County sheriff's office said. Olivio had been hospitalized since March 30 after contracting the virus.
The cause of death is pending autopsy on both cases, the sheriff's office said.
Illinois coronavirus: In Cook County Jail COVID-19 fight, 'social distancing must yield to security concerns'
On Sunday, county officials reported detainee, 64-year-old Karl Battiste, also died from the coronavirus at Stroger.
Of the nearly 400 cases, 215 detainees are currently positive for the virus, while 183 have recovered, the sheriff's office said.
The detainees who are no longer positive are being monitored at a recovery facility at the jail.
Additionally, 185 correctional officers are positive for coronavirus, along with 34 other Cook County sheriff's employees, the sheriff's office said.
More than 100 employees have recovered from the virus and have returned to work.
The sheriff's office announced a Cook County Jail guard died 'in the line of duty' Sunday due to coronavirus-related complications.