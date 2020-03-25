Coronavirus

Spring breaker who partied despite coronavirus warnings apologizes

MIAMI, Florida -- A spring breaker who received national attention after appearing to shrug off coronavirus warnings about social distancing has apologized.

Brady Sluder said in a now-viral video last week, "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while."

But Sluder has now posted a public apology on Instagram for his comments.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break," he wrote. He also said he "wasn't aware" of the severity of his actions.

"Listen to your communities. Life is precious. Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself," he said, adding he has "elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all."



The apology comes after spring breakers in Florida and Texas alike received backlash for partying in large crowds on the beaches.

Since then, many cities and states have issued stay-at-home orders.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak
