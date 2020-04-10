Coronavirus deaths: Chicago families mourn 'Good Morning America' cameraman, 911 dispatcher

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6086504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The "Good Morning America" family remembers one of their own after he passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families across Chicago and the world are mourning the deaths of loved ones who have lost their lives to COVID-19.One of the latest victims is someone whose job it was to help first responders get to emergencies.Russell Modjeski, 60, quietly worked behind the scenes helping those most in need in Chicago. The Northwest Side man worked as a 911 dispatcher for two decades.His wife Kelly said he loved to cook and cook for others, volunteering to make meals for fundraisers to support those on the frontlines.The loving father of two died late last month. After his death, his family learned he tested positive for COVID-19.And on Chicago's South Side, a camera operator for ABC's "Good Morning America" is being remembered by his family and friends.Tony Greer, 62, lost his battle to COVID-19 in New York City two days ago."He was a great big brother," said Kevin Greer."Tony lived his life to the fullest. He traveled the world," said Janet Greer, Tony's sister."He was sincere and he made you feel that that relationship was a essential to him," said Steven Watkins, Tony's cousin.The Leo High School alum and first college graduate in his family loved traveling with his long-time girlfriend Robin and dedicated his life to his other passions: film and music."Tony was the epitome of the eccentric artist," friend Omar Johnson said.No matter where his travels took him, Tony always made it back to his hometown and made time for his first loves: his family & friends."He hears what you're talking about and wants to make it better," said Dwayne Johnson-Cochran."And no matter if he had talked to you yesterday, or a year ago, you had that conversation with him you're in his presence," Watkins said."When you were talking to Tony, he listened, like other people don't listen," friend Sean Hutchison said.Tony's brother Kevin said it was as if Tony knew it was his time, but Kevin made sure to let his brother know the last time they spoke that Tony was loved.