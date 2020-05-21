Galewood couple married 54 years dies from COVID-19, hours apart

GALEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area couple died just hours apart, both from the coronavirus.Juanita and Luis Melicio were married for 54 years.They came to the United States when they were in their 20s and had three children.The Melicio's most recently lived at the Montclare Senior Residences of Galewood. They started showing symptoms about two and a half weeks ago.Their children believe Juanita caught the virus while she was taking care of her sister, who had COVID-19, and then gave it to her husband.Their children described them as "genuine parents," family-oriented and with strong Christian values they instilled in their children.