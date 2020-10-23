Suburban Chicago restaurant owners push back as IL COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday: 'We're fighting for our livelihood'

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Tighter COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday in Chicago and four surrounding counties, as well.Many restaurant owners in regions seven and eight, which include Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties, say they don't know if their businesses can survive the new mitigation efforts, and so they might disobey them."We're not trying to hurt anybody. We're fighting for our livelihood and everything we've worked for," said Rosemary Scianna, owner of Italian Pizza Kitchen in Roselle.The new rules ban all indoor service at bars and restaurants.Rosemary and John Scianna have been in business for nearly 20 years, employ over 70 people and abide by all the safety protocols established by the state. The DuPage County restaurant is just blocks from Cook County, where indoor dining will not be closing. It's a disadvantage they cannot afford to take on."You're able to go to Walmart, Home Depot, Target, no issue, no problem," John Scianna said. "What they see in an hour we see in a week. I don't understand the functionality behind that. It's very contradictory. People in a dining room is going to be an issue and cause the spread of COVID?"On Thursday, several restaurant owners met with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin to express their frustration. But members of that group said they will abide by the rules.Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledges businesses' frustration, but said in no uncertain terms the state will go after those who do not abide by the rules set forth for the next two weeks."It is very serious right now, folks," the governor said. "If we need to close down bars and restaurants and take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that."Pritzker said the state is now on a trajectory to surpass the peak reached in March and April, and while he has hesitated to go after people's licenses in the past, he will not hesitate this time around.