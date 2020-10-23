coronavirus illinois

Suburban Chicago restaurant owners push back as IL COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday: 'We're fighting for our livelihood'

By
ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Tighter COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday in Chicago and four surrounding counties, as well.

Many restaurant owners in regions seven and eight, which include Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties, say they don't know if their businesses can survive the new mitigation efforts, and so they might disobey them.

RELATED: IL reports 4,942 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths; Pritzker outlines vaccine distribution plan

"We're not trying to hurt anybody. We're fighting for our livelihood and everything we've worked for," said Rosemary Scianna, owner of Italian Pizza Kitchen in Roselle.

The new rules ban all indoor service at bars and restaurants.

Rosemary and John Scianna have been in business for nearly 20 years, employ over 70 people and abide by all the safety protocols established by the state. The DuPage County restaurant is just blocks from Cook County, where indoor dining will not be closing. It's a disadvantage they cannot afford to take on.

"You're able to go to Walmart, Home Depot, Target, no issue, no problem," John Scianna said. "What they see in an hour we see in a week. I don't understand the functionality behind that. It's very contradictory. People in a dining room is going to be an issue and cause the spread of COVID?"

RELATED: Chicago business curfew, other restrictions imposed to curb sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Lightfoot says

On Thursday, several restaurant owners met with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin to express their frustration. But members of that group said they will abide by the rules.

Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledges businesses' frustration, but said in no uncertain terms the state will go after those who do not abide by the rules set forth for the next two weeks.

"It is very serious right now, folks," the governor said. "If we need to close down bars and restaurants and take away their liquor licenses, take away their gaming licenses, we will do that."

Pritzker said the state is now on a trajectory to surpass the peak reached in March and April, and while he has hesitated to go after people's licenses in the past, he will not hesitate this time around.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessaurorawill countydupage countykane countykankakee countyrosellebarsmall businessjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantsrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Some suburban restaurants refuse to close dining rooms under COVID-19 mitigations
IL reports record-high 4,942 new COVID-19 cases
South suburban orchestra back for 43rd year with virtual concert
IL reports most COVID-19 deaths in a day since mid-June
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago business curfew to curb COVID-19 takes effect
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
IL reports record-high 4,942 new COVID-19 cases
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Person of interest in custody after 2 teens found dead in NW Ind. home
Woman shot on I-57 exit ramp in Morgan Park
Show More
Chicago Weather: AM rain, crashing temps Friday
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks from hospital bed
Joel Daly, retired ABC7 anchor, dies at 86
'We are always under attack,' Illinois election official says
ABC7 colleagues, friends share Joel Daly memories
More TOP STORIES News