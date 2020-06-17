What Illinois can expect as COVID-19 crisis continues; Park Ridge doctor talks cases, treatment, playgrounds

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- While Illinois continues to decrease its COVID-19 cases, other states are going up.Dr. Robert Citronberg, director of Infectious Disease at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to discuss what Illinois can expect as the crisis continues.He said states like Alabama, Florida and Texas lifted restrictions much earlier than Illinois, and while Illinois might see a spike as it begins to reopen, social distancing and masks should help keep cases down.Citronberg also said steroids have been used throughout the COVID-19 outbreak to treat some of the sickest patients, but new information about dexamethasone improving survival rate is good to have, too.As the weather warms, children might want to go to playgrounds, but Citronberg said playgrounds do pose an additional risk because of contact with the equipment. Adult supervisors must watch children and teach them not to touch their faces; they should also have an adequate supply of hand sanitizer. Children too young to understand might not be ready to enjoy playgrounds, he said.