Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to announce housing pledge to support residents during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce a Chicago housing solidarity pledge to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara will join Mayor Lightfoot for the announcement.

Earlier this month, Mayor Lightfoot announced measures to protect homeless in Chicago, including finding temporary housing for vulnerable shelter residents.

