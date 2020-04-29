CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce a Chicago housing solidarity pledge to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Chicago coronavirus information and resources
Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara will join Mayor Lightfoot for the announcement.
Earlier this month, Mayor Lightfoot announced measures to protect homeless in Chicago, including finding temporary housing for vulnerable shelter residents.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to announce housing pledge to support residents during COVID-19 pandemic
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News