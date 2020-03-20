Some nursing home employees may have to shelter in place at work

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taking COVID-19 precautions has been part of the routine at Admiral at the Lake even before it was required by the state. Even so, the Edgewater senior facility is reporting one confirmed COVID-19 case."It was a short term rehabilitative patient who was a relatively new to our community had not been here very many days at all," said CEO at Admiral at the Lake, Nadia Geigler.Geigler said she was able to secure 20 more tests for people who had close contact with the patient."Fortunately, we've had consistent staff schedules so we know right away who has worked on the floor, it's led to a small number of folks who has worked on that floor," Geiger said.Admiral at the Lake is one of a growing number of nursing homes in the Chicago area that have confirmed cases.Some Western suburban facilities have demanded more test kits. Geigler said she could definitely use some.In the meantime, restrictions continue to increase daily.No resident visitors are allowed at the facility and all staff and residents get screened twice a day in the lobby."The idea that anything we could do under this roof could guarantee protection 100% from this virus wasn't realistic but we wanted to do everything we could do to flatten the curve," she said.Keeping staff safe and working is a priority.Administrator Katie O'Brien, who lives in Oak Park where a shelter in place order began Thursday, plans to shelter at work."Ultimately, I have responsibility at here work serving the vulnerable population that we serve," Obrien said.To continue care for it's residents Admiral at the Lake is making plans for all staff isolate from their families, meaning workers may have to stay 24/7.