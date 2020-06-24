coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 715 to over 138K

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 715 to a total of 138,540, state health officials reported Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 64 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 6,770.

Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 29,331 tests, for a total of 1,428,841. Meanwhile, the preliminary statewide test positivity rate for June 17-June 23 is 3%.

The increase in cases comes as Illinois prepares to transition into Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan on Friday.

Pritzker announced on Tuesday that students may return to school this fall.

Individual districts will be able to create their own safety plan, but the state released guidelines that officials say all schools should follow to maximize in-person instruction for students, while instituting a host of safety measures that will allow districts some flexibility.

The new guidelines will require teachers, staff and students to wear face coverings, prohibit more than 50 people in one space, require social distancing and screenings for symptoms as well as temperature checks, and increase cleaning and disinfection. Officials say schools may have to stagger schedules, including arrivals and dismissals, in order to maintain social distancing.

