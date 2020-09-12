DuPage County health officials warn of uptick in COVID deaths, cases rising among older patients

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6418916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker announces financial help for those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- According to DuPage county health officials, there's been an uptick in COVID-related deaths as well as an increase in the rate of new cases in the last week.Those two critical metrics have put the county at "warning level" for potential action.At Edward Hospital in Naperville, officials reported a 20 - 30% increase in cases in just the past week. And there's been a shift in how the virus is being spread.Over the summer, doctors saw primarily young people who were getting infected at social gatherings. Now, they are starting to see older patients who are getting infected within the home - in some cases, from younger relatives.DuPage County health officials are reminding people to wear face coverings and watch their distance, even in familiar settings."We have concerns. We're not in full-blown crisis in DuPage County in regards to COVID, but we are heading with several of our metrics in the wrong direction," said Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Dept."We're seeing a little bit of a mixture of some of these adults getting the infection through their own social contacts, their own friends or family, and part of it are younger family members who brought it home to them," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director of infection control at Edward Hospital.This week, there have been two rallies held in DuPage County as students and parents urge their school districts to allow in-person learning. They say remote instruction is simply not working.But county health department officials say while they agree that broad in-person learning is important, the health metrics are simply not yet where they need to be.The Illinois Department of Public Health said 30 counties are again at warning level for COVID-19: Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington and Williamson.Health officials said that while the counties have reached warning level for various reasons, common factors include college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities, travel to neighboring states and household spread when members are not isolating at home. Health officials also said cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported, and general community spread of the virus is increasing.