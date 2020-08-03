Coronavirus Illinois: 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,298 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths Monday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 183,241, including 7,526 deaths.Latest deaths include:- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Peoria County: 1 female 70s- Winnebago County: 1 male 80sIllinois Department of Public Health officials said they have conducted 28,475 tests in the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 27-August 2 is 4%.As of Sunday night, 1,418 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 347 patients in the ICU and 132 patients on ventilators.Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker is launching a new COVID-19 public awareness campaign about masks."I'm proud to launch a new public awareness campaign today that has a straightforward message for Illinoisans: A mask is like anything that keeps us safe. It only works if you wear it," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We've made so much progress since the beginning of this pandemic. Let's protect that progress. This is our moment to pull together as families, friends and neighbors. We're all safer and stronger when we go all in, Illinois."The tagline for the campaign is "it only works if you wear it."The governor said no one is asking you to wear a mask forever, but it's what Illinoisans need to do for now.