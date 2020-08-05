Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Illinois: 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 186,471, including 7,573 deaths.

The deaths include:

-Carroll County: 1 male 80s
-Clark County: 1 male 60s
-Coles County: 1 female 80s
-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 2 females 80s
-Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

-Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-LaSalle County 1 male 90s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
-Union County: 1 female 70s

-Will County: 1 male 50s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

EMBED More News Videos

Illinois reported 1,298 new coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths Monday.



Illinois Department of Public Health officials said they have conducted 46,668 tests in the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29-August 4 is 3.9%.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 368 patients in the ICU and 129 patients on ventilators.

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update.
