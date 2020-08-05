Coronavirus Illinois: 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 186,471, including 7,573 deaths.
The deaths include:
-Carroll County: 1 male 80s
-Clark County: 1 male 60s
-Coles County: 1 female 80s
-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 2 females 80s
-Gallatin County: 1 male 70s
-Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-LaSalle County 1 male 90s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
-Union County: 1 female 70s
-Will County: 1 male 50s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
Illinois Department of Public Health officials said they have conducted 46,668 tests in the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29-August 4 is 3.9%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,552 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 368 patients in the ICU and 129 patients on ventilators.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update.