New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants include indoor dining ban

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be imposed on Chicago as public health officials announced 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 additional deaths in Illinois.

RELATED: Illinois reports 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths



Gov. JB Pritzker said sustained increases in positivity and hospitalization rates have led Region 11, which encompasses the entire city, to trigger additional mitigation measures.

The new measures last a minimum of 14 days and take effect on Friday. They include the same restrictions on indoor bar and restaurant service that were imposed on suburban Cook County earlier in the week.

A full list of the new COVID-19 mitigation measures is included at the bottom of this article.

Chicago restaurant owner Jeff Lawler says he hopes patrons will take the new guidelines seriously.



Chicago restaurant owners had been bracing for the announcement, and hope patrons will follow the new guidelines.

"Will this be a two-week shutdown? Will this be a two-month shutdown? What's it gonna be? No one knows," said Jeff Lawler, owner of Geja's Cafe in Lincoln Park. "I hope that everybody really starts doing their part to hunker down, wear their mask, wash their hands."

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health said it will continue to track metrics in Chicago and if the numbers come down, the restrictions can be eased.

In a written statement, the Illinois Restaurant Association said: "The IRA is actively fighting to keep restaurants across Illinois open for indoor service. We are also exploring all possible legal remedies. Furthermore, we are fiercely advocating for enhanced financial relief for restaurants at the local, state, and federal levels."

Meanwhile, restrictions will go into place for suburban Cook County, Illinois Health Region 10 on Wednesday due to rising cases in the area. The restrictions include a ban on indoor service for restaurants and bars.

New restrictions on Lake and McHenry counties are expected to be announced on Wednesday. If that happens, the entire Chicagoland area will be operating under stricter COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.

More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Pritzker said Monday that even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction.

"Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."

New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago and suburban Cook County



Bars:


-No indoor service
-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
-Tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-No dancing or standing indoors
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants



-No indoor dining or bar service
-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
-Reservations required for each party
-No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings


-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
-No party buses
-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
