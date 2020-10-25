Illinois COVID-19 today: IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

WATCH: IL top doctor breaks down when announcing state's COVID-19 count

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7279613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois' top doctor, broke down during Friday's daily briefing when she announced the state's COVID-19 numbers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 4,062 new cases of COVID-19, along with 24 additional deaths Sunday.On Saturday,since Illinois started releasing the data in March. Illinois' positivity rate also climbed 0.6% Saturday, to 6.1%.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 374,256, with 9,505 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 72,097 specimens for a total of 7,268,952. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 18 - 24 is 6.1%, the same as the day before.As of Saturday night, 2,605 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 565 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s- Fayette County: 2 females 70s- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 female 80s- Macoupin County: 1 male 40s- Monroe County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s