Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,492 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,492 new coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 236,515 cases and 8,064 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 24 - August 30 is 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of 4,087,122.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 362 patients were in the ICU and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mercer County: 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Several universities in Illinois are reporting their COVID-19 numbers as some schools return to in-class learning.

For the week of August 23-29, the University of Illinois Chicago reported 19 confirmed cases, 11 students and eight employees. A total of 3,886 tests have been performed since August 17 and the seven-day positivity rate is 0.66%.

Northwestern University reported four positive COVID-19 cases, three students and a staff member, for the week of August 21-27.

The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign reported 60 new COVID-19 positive tests for August 27, with 15,123 tests performed that day. The university reports a seven-day positivity rate of 0.74%.
