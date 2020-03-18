coronavirus chicago

Chicago coronavirus update: DePaul faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

((file))

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A faculty member at DePaul University has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday morning.

The school said the faculty member alerted them Tuesday night of the positive test. The faculty member works at 1150 W. Fullerton Ave. and was last in the building on Sunday with a non-DePaul person who has also been confirmed to have COVID-19, the school said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

AMITA Sage-Medical on the Lincoln Park campus will reopen on Thursday.

All university libraries, including the Richardson Library, Loop Library and Rinn Law Library in the Lewis Center as well as all university computer labs are closed.

The Ray Meyer Fitness Center is also closed until further notice, with all operations and programs suspended.

Transports to Illinois Masonic Hospital have been discontinued and a safety escort service has also been discontinued. Extra patrols have been added between residence halls and the Lincoln Park Student Center, the university said.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


Access to the Lincoln Park Student Center will be limited to DePaul students, faculty and staff through spring break.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslincoln parkchicagoeducationcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagodepaul university
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News