Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 cases surpass 44K with 2,403 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana health officials announced 510 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Friday.
In total, 44,140 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Indiana, including 2,403 deaths.
The state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan last week, ahead of schedule.
Many businesses were caught off guard with Indiana starting stage 4 early, especially in Lake County which has been a week behind most of the state in the governor's reopening plan.
Holcomb defended his decision to move the state into the next stage with COVID-19 still spreading.
In Stage 4 office buildings, retail stores and malls are allowed open at full capacity. Restaurants can have up to 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms. Bars, nightclubs, Bowling alleys, Movie theaters, Amusement parks can open at 50 percent capacity.
Casinos were also allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. Horseshoe Hammond Casino will implement new health and safety protocols.RELATED: Indiana Reopening: Casinos welcome back gamblers with new safety measures
Social distancing guidelines are still in place, and face coverings are still recommended.
Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:Crowds of 250 or lessState government buildings will no longer have access restrictions.Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity.Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity with social distancing rules.Restaurant dining room service may increase to 75% capacity.Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity.Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity with social distancing rules.Cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses such as museums, zoos, bowling alleys and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.Large venues may reopen with social distancing rules.Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity with required reservations to limit customers.Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity.Horse racing may begin this weekend with no spectators.Casinos may reopen.Playgrounds may reopen, though the state health commissioner recommended that parents take extra caution with their children after playing.Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes; hospital visitations are encouraged with precautions.Community recreational non-contact sports practices, games and tournaments may resume. Contact sports, such as football, basketball, rugby or wrestling, can conduct conditioning and non-contact drills. Contact sports may resume games or tournaments beginning June 19. Before any games or tournaments, the host must make publicly available a COVID-19 response plan outlining the steps being taken to ensure social distancing, increased sanitation and overall protection of competitors, coaches, staff and spectators.Raceways may open at 50% grandstand capacityPari-mutuel horse racing may begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities. Charity gaming and casinos may open with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission.Conventions, fairs, festivals, parades and similar events remain closed.RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana The Associated Press contributed to this report.
