Coronavirus

Several test positive for coronavirus after attending July 4 party at Michigan sandbar

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RAPID CITY, Mich. (WLS) -- Several people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a large Fourth of July gathering at a northwest Michigan sandbar, health officials said Friday.

Another Michigan health department notified the Health Department of Northwest Michigan of several individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 last week after attending the festivities at the Torch Lake sandbar in Rapid City over the Fourth of July holiday.

Health officials said numerous people may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend, and the positive cases were not able to offer identifying information for all potential contacts, Michigan officials said.

RELATED: Videos from Ozarks, Daytona Beach show large crowds packed closely together during coronavirus pandemic

Those who attended the Torch Lake Sandbar party over the Fourth of July weekend should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if symptoms should develop or if you were at high risk for exposure due to being in close proximity with others or not wearing a cloth facial covering, health officials said.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear two-14 days after exposure to the virus, Michigan officials said. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result of a potential exposure to COVID-19 should keep away from others as much as possible and limit travel.

Anyone with questions about testing or about potential exposure should call the health department at 1-800-432-4121.

The video in the player above is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganjuly fourthcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpartyu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
11-year-old girl sews hundreds of masks for homeless
COVID-19 spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say
Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 821, cases surpass 35K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 954 new COVID-19 cases as state reaches another testing high
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Show More
COVID-19 spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Valentina Sampaio becomes Sports Illustrated's 1st trans model
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
More TOP STORIES News