Coronavirus testing: CVS to open 17 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across Illinois

Nine locations will be in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs, with the rest located in Will, DuPage, Lake and Kane counties.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."
The 17 test sites in Illinois are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in Illinois include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 936 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
- CVS Pharmacy, 2020 East Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst, IL 60046
- CVS Pharmacy, 7200 West Cermak Road, North Riverside, IL 60546
- CVS Pharmacy, 255 McLean Boulevard, South Elgin, IL 60177
- CVS Pharmacy, 20 East Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
- CVS Pharmacy, 3951 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655
- CVS Pharmacy, 110 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126
- CVS Pharmacy, 2045 Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
- CVS Pharmacy, 34344 North US Highway 45, Village of Third Lake, IL 60030
- CVS Pharmacy, 345 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL 60302
- CVS Pharmacy, 2211 South Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60503
- CVS Pharmacy, 101 Asbury Street, Evanston, IL 60202
- CVS Pharmacy, 11200 Lincoln Highway, Mokena, IL 60448
- CVS Pharmacy, 8645 Woodward Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517
- CVS Pharmacy, 16760 West 167, Lockport, IL 60441
- CVS Pharmacy, 1855 West Irving Park Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193
- CVS Pharmacy, 1801 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194
For more information or to schedule an appointment visit CVS.com.