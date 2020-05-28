Coronavirus testing: CVS to open 24 additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across Illinois

These additional test sites add to the 16 locations previously opened on May 22 in Illinois for a total of 40 locations across the state.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.
CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
RELATED: What to know about Illinois' 114,306 COVID-19 cases
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The additional new testing sites in Illinois include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 2422 College Avenue, Alton, IL 62002
- CVS Pharmacy, 1910 Montgomery Road, Aurora, IL 60504
- CVS Pharmacy, 8911 Ogden Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513
- CVS Pharmacy, 2815 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
- CVS Pharmacy, 1930 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60643
- CVS Pharmacy, 3156 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655
- CVS Pharmacy, 11055 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643
- CVS Pharmacy, 570 North Fairview Avenue, Decatur, IL 62522
- CVS Pharmacy, 6210 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516
- CVS Pharmacy, 3200 Flossmoor Road, Flossmoor, IL 60422
- CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL 60035
- CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Drauden Road, Joliet, IL 60434
- CVS Pharmacy, 8001 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, IL 61115
- CVS Pharmacy, 14701 S Pulaski Road, Midlothian, IL 60445
- CVS Pharmacy, 7139 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
- CVS Pharmacy, 3400 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields, IL 60461
- CVS Pharmacy, 250 W. 144th Street, Riverdale, IL 60827
- CVS Pharmacy, 2617 18th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201
- CVS Pharmacy, 1111 North Dunlap Street, Savoy, IL 61874
- CVS Pharmacy, 3434 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076
- CVS Pharmacy, 1801 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226
- CVS Pharmacy, 16701 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60467
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 West Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085
- CVS Pharmacy, 1515 Sheridan Road, Wilmette, IL 60091
For more information or to schedule an appointment visit CVS.com.