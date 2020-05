Coronavirus testing: CVS to open 24 additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across Illinois

CVS Pharmacy, 2422 College Avenue, Alton, IL 62002

CVS Pharmacy, 1910 Montgomery Road, Aurora, IL 60504

CVS Pharmacy, 8911 Ogden Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

CVS Pharmacy, 2815 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618

CVS Pharmacy, 1930 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60643

CVS Pharmacy, 3156 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655

CVS Pharmacy, 11055 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643

CVS Pharmacy, 570 North Fairview Avenue, Decatur, IL 62522

CVS Pharmacy, 6210 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516

CVS Pharmacy, 3200 Flossmoor Road, Flossmoor, IL 60422

CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL 60035

CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Drauden Road, Joliet, IL 60434

CVS Pharmacy, 8001 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, IL 61115

CVS Pharmacy, 14701 S Pulaski Road, Midlothian, IL 60445

CVS Pharmacy, 7139 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714

CVS Pharmacy, 3400 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields, IL 60461

CVS Pharmacy, 250 W. 144th Street, Riverdale, IL 60827

CVS Pharmacy, 2617 18th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201

CVS Pharmacy, 1111 North Dunlap Street, Savoy, IL 61874

CVS Pharmacy, 3434 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076

CVS Pharmacy, 1801 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226

CVS Pharmacy, 16701 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60467

CVS Pharmacy, 3001 West Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

CVS Pharmacy, 1515 Sheridan Road, Wilmette, IL 60091

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 24 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Illinois opening Friday, May 29.These additional test sites add to the 16 locations previously opened on May 22 in Illinois for a total of 40 locations across the state.Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity."CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.The additional new testing sites in Illinois include:For more information or to schedule an appointment visit CVS.com