Dental association encourages dentists to postpone non-emergency appointments during coronavirus pandemic

In a statement Monday, the ADA recommended dentists postpone elective appointments for three weeks so they can focus on patients who need emergency care.
RELATED: US Government tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
"As health care professionals, it is up to dentists to make well-informed decisions about their patients and practices," the association said in the written statement.
Currently, there are at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States, accoridng to ABC News. At least 92 people have died from the virus in the country.
WATCH: Haunting videos show how coronavirus is turning tourist attractions into ghost towns