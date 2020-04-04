Pink's coronavirus diagnosis prompts $1M donation to relief efforts; singer says she's recovered

According to P!nk's Twitter account, she and her son began showing symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. She tested positive and spent the last couple of weeks sheltering at home.
"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines everyday, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency fund in Philadelphia," she said in a tweet.
P!nk said the donation would be in her mother's name, as she worked at the hospital for 18 years.
"You are our heroes," she went on to say.
She is also donating an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's COVID-19 Crisis Fund, according to the tweet.
P!nk said she and her son have since tested negative for the virus.