UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol after frat party, coroner says

University of California, Irvine student Noah Domingo died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.331, the coroner's office said.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. -- University of California, Irvine student Noah Domingo died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.331, the coroner's office announced Monday.

The 18-year-old from La Crescenta died at an off-campus home on Jan. 12 after attending a fraternity party the night before.

The coroner's office said toxicology tests found no other substances besides alcohol in his system.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division said Domingo died around 3:30 a.m. of "accidental acute ethanol intoxication."

An investigation is underway after a UC Irvine student died at an off-campus home, and a fraternity was placed under suspension.



The Irvine Police Department is continuing to investigate the case and will present its finding to the District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges should be filed.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was placed on interim suspension following Domingo's death. He was a freshman and member of the frat.

He was a high-school athlete and registered as a biology major with plans to study kinesiology. His dream was to be a trainer for the NBA, according to his father.
