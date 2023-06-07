WATCH LIVE

Over $600K in counterfeit designer goods including Louis Vuitton and Chanel intercepted at O'Hare

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 11:39PM
A shipment of counterfeit designer fashion accessories worth over $600K was intercepted in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shipment of counterfeit designer fashion accessories worth more than half a million dollars were intercepted in Chicago.

Customs and Borer Protection officer were inspecting a shipment manifested as "fashion sunglasses," but found much more. It contained sunglasses, designer socks and luxury brand watches all deemed to be counterfeit.

They bore counterfeit trademarks of brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace and more. The socks were fake Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Dior. They also intercepted 22 watches bearing counterfeit trademarks of Franck Muller, Patek Phillipe, Adidas, and Rolex.

The goods had an estimated value of $637,000. They had been shipped from Thailand and were headed to a residence in Bedford, Indiana.

