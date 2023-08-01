614 pieces of counterfeit designer apparel seized at Chicago O'Hare Airport, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made a massive bust of counterfeit goods at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Two packages, shipped from Thailand, contained 614 pieces of counterfeit designer apparel, including jewelry and handbags displaying the logos of Gucci, Chanel and others. Both shipments were seized for infringing on the designer's protected trademarks.

If the items were real, they'd be worth a combined value of nearly $800,000.

"CBP has made significant improvements in our detection, identification, and targeting capabilities," said Chicago Operations Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke. "These resources, along with enhanced information sharing and partnerships, are critical components of CBP's ability to detect and deter the entry of dangerous shipments."