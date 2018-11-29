Couple sues Sandals after woman says she was groped by butler on wedding day

A couple is suing Sandals over an alleged groping incident.

NEW YORK --
A couple is demanding $30 million in damages from Sandals Resorts after the bride was allegedly groped by a worker on their wedding day.

Ashley and Jeffrey Pascarella claim their destination wedding in the Bahamas in 2016 was ruined.

They say a butler hired by the resort came into their suite during the night and fondled Ashley.

"So after the wedding, we decided it would be best for me to start seeing a therapist just to talk everything through," said Ashley. "And in going through those therapy sessions, that's when I was diagnosed by the psychiatrist with PTSD."

Sandals says it is taking the allegation very seriously.

There will be more details on what the couple says happened, Thursday on Good Morning America beginning at 7 a.m. on ABC7.
