COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to give update ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 response Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady for the news conference scheduled for 9 a.m.
Health officials have urged Chicagoans and Illinois residents not to gather with anyone outside of their households for Thanksgiving due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. The city is currently under a stay-at-home advisory, with people asked to only leave their home for essential taks such as work, school, grocery shopping and health care.
On Tuesday, Chicago's testing site at a Midway Airport parking lot opened for the first time to provide more testing for residents on the Southwest Side.
The testing site at Midway Airport's Parking Lot B will open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
