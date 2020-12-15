COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine arrival delayed at Edward Hospital in Naperville

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Edward Hospital in Naperville was expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive Tuesday, but they just received word that there will bea delay.

Edward Hospital said that they COVID-19 vaccines were delayed Tuesday morning.

The hospital is expected to receive the shipment on Wednesday, according to Keith Hartenberger, an Edward Hospital spokesman.

The 1,950 doses of the vaccine were slated to arrive Tuesday morning.

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.



It is not immediately clear why the vaccines were delayed, Hartenberger said.

CHICAGOLAN VACCINE GUIDE: See COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans for your area

Across the suburbs in Cook County, 20,000 doses of Pfizer's newly authorized vaccine are still expected to arrive Tuesday.

The Cook County Health Department covers 15 hospitals in the suburbs.

Cook County health officials said doses will be doled out to suburban hospitals based on their number of essential personnel and how badly COVID-19 has impacted their staff and patients.

5 top questions about Pfizer's coronavirus shot, answered
The I-Team has answers to five top questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and this next phase in fighting the pandemic.



"It is my sincere hope that today marks the moment, where we flag Tuesday December 14th, as the beginning of the end," said Toni Preckwinkle.

Lake County's health department was waiting Tuesday on their first shipment of 6,000 doses that will be distributed to six hospitals.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know
More TOP STORIES News