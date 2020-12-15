COVID-19 vaccine arrival delayed at Edward Hospital in Naperville

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8792610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Edward Hospital in Naperville was expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive Tuesday, but they just received word that there will bea delay.Edward Hospital said that they COVID-19 vaccines were delayed Tuesday morning.The hospital is expected to receive the shipment on Wednesday, according to Keith Hartenberger, an Edward Hospital spokesman.The 1,950 doses of the vaccine were slated to arrive Tuesday morning.It is not immediately clear why the vaccines were delayed, Hartenberger said.Across the suburbs in Cook County, 20,000 doses of Pfizer's newly authorized vaccine are still expected to arrive Tuesday.The Cook County Health Department covers 15 hospitals in the suburbs.Cook County health officials said doses will be doled out to suburban hospitals based on their number of essential personnel and how badly COVID-19 has impacted their staff and patients."It is my sincere hope that today marks the moment, where we flag Tuesday December 14th, as the beginning of the end," said Toni Preckwinkle.Lake County's health department was waiting Tuesday on their first shipment of 6,000 doses that will be distributed to six hospitals.