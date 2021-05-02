farmers market

Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns the first week of May, plans to use entire CTA plaza

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns this week.

There are two markets each week at Lincoln and Leland Avenues.

On Tuesdays, the market is open from 7AM-1PM from May-November.

On Thursdays, the market is open 3PM-7PM from May-October.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the market to rethink the way it operated and it ended up growing. This year, the market plans to use the entire CTA plaza so tents and vendors have more room to spread out.

For the 2021 season, there will be a new "Friends of the Market" initiative. It will help keep the market running.
