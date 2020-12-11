COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle leaves 33 dead

LASALLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has asked the National Guard for help at three state-run veterans homes.
That includes the one in LaSalle where there's a COVID-19 outbreak.
Thirty three residents have died since November 1. The outbreak has infected at least 106 residents and 96 employees.
Last month, Pritzker agreed with critics that there should be an independent investigation of the deadly LaSalle situation and said he has brought in an independent state inspector general.
"I do believe that you know when they turn in a report their interest is the public interest in revealing whatever may have occurred on an independent basis that is what they do," Pritzker said. "It's never acceptable, when we see rampant infection somewhere. Now remember this virus is virulent whenever it gets into a facility like this and it usually comes in through somebody who's coming in the door, right, it's not the people who are there already who are negative, it's somebody coming in the door and spreading it to someone else. And then it spreads to residents."
