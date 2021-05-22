art

Pivot Arts Festival to feature world premieres, enforce COVID-19 protocols

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Annual Pivot Arts Festival looks to take place with protocols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pivot Arts, a hub for adventurous, multidisciplinary performance, announces "Reimagining Utopia," the ninth annual Pivot Arts Festival featuring almost entirely world premieres, May 21-June 6, 2021 at several indoor and outdoor performance spaces.

Julieanne Ehre, founder and director of Pivot Arts, said Pivot Arts looks to unique, innovative work that different audiences can relate to.

Following the all-virtual 2020 Festival, Pivot Arts plans to bring together audiences and artists safely and in observance of public health protocols this year.

Pivot Arts selected 12 artists and companies to create small, live works of theatre, dance and/or music, as well as video installations, inspired by this year's theme, "Reimagining Utopia." Pivot asked the artists to think about a better world post-pandemic and respond to the global health crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020. Audience members will also have the opportunity to respond with their visions of a brighter future and more just and equitable society.

To observe safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person festival works are video installations, and live performers and audience members must wear masks. Audiences engage in events by proceeding through a space featuring video and small live works, similar to a walking tour through a gallery, rather than sitting and watching longer performances. There are also outdoor events and videos on the Pivot Arts website.

Tickets have been on sale since April 30 at https://www.pivotarts.org/festival.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoedgewaterartfestivalcoronavirusperforming artsfyi outdoors
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
From drawing for fun to commission artist creating custom works
Day of the Dead exhibit memorializes COVID victims
Unique pumpkin carving designs for fall
Art Institute exhibit explores work of Barbara Kruger
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News