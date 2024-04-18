Chicago Swifties gear up for release of new album by gathering at mural, holding listening parties

Chicago Swifties are gearing up for the release of the new Taylor Swift album, The Tortured Poets Department, by gathering at a River North mural.

Chicago Swifties are gearing up for the release of the new Taylor Swift album, The Tortured Poets Department, by gathering at a River North mural.

Chicago Swifties are gearing up for the release of the new Taylor Swift album, The Tortured Poets Department, by gathering at a River North mural.

Chicago Swifties are gearing up for the release of the new Taylor Swift album, The Tortured Poets Department, by gathering at a River North mural.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you ready for it? Chicago Swifties are gearing up for the release of Taylor Swift's next album Thursday night, with some gathering around a mysterious mural in River North.

On Thursday, Swift's music was blaring from speakers in a nearby parking lot, and fans scanned the QR code on the side of a building on Grand Avenue ahead of the 11 p.m. album release.

Chicago got some of the first hints about the new music, as the QR code now leads to a mysterious typewriter and the letter "T."

"I'm a big fan of Taylor Swift. I really love it," Celeste Camacho said.

While they have no connection to Swift, the building's tenants are enjoying the attention, playing music and handing out water.

"We're gonna celebrate this. It's great. How often do you get Taylor Swift painting a mural in Chicago? Amazing," Abhi Sarup said.

The hype surrounding Swift's new release comes on the heels of the release late last month of Beyoncé's new country album.

With two of the biggest stars in the music industry coming out with new music at the same time, it's a huge moment for female artists.

"They're all handling it with such grace. The amount of eyes on these women, the doors they're kicking down and how beautifully they're handling it, just a very cool thing," said Nikki Chaiken, with 101.9 The MIX.

The MIX is planning to have 10 contest winners listen to the new Swift album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, early Friday morning.

Not only is Swift one of the most successful artists around, but experts say she is also a marketing genius.

The station did not get an advance copy of any of the music. They have been following the hints she has been dropping just like everybody else.

"I've heard nothing other than the snippets online, which are probably fake. This is so under wraps," Chaiken said.

Artist Abbey Ryan is preparing friendship bracelets for kids to make during the album release party she is planning for Friday at her studio. She is a huge fan, and the response has been so great she had to add a second party over the weekend.

"People can come to a space like this, and it doesn't matter what age you are. You're all cheering and having fun and listening to the things you love," Ryan said.

The wait is nearly over. It's just a matter of hours before Swift fans can hear the new album.

Dozens and dozens of listening parties will be held around the Chicago area, including one at the site of the mural.