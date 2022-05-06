coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: 9 Chicago-area counties reach 'medium' community levels

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Demand for COVID tests rising along with case counts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine Chicago-area counties have reached "medium" community levels of COVID-19.

Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Will, DeKalb, Kendall and Winnebago counties have "medium" COVID risk levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois reported 4,148 new COVID cases and 10 deaths Thursday.

There have been at least 3,161,606 total COVID cases as of Thursday, including at least 33,653 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 799 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 81 patients were in the ICU, and 18 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,998,768 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.75% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was 14,050 as of Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Framework defines "medium" transmission as higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents.

Cook County has a weekly COVID case rate of 259.31 infections per 100,000 people.

Lake County has a weekly COVID case rate of 331.64 infections per 100,000 people.

McHenry County has a weekly COVID case rate of 254.41 infections per 100,000 people.

Kane County has a weekly COVID case rate of 248.68 infections per 100,000 people.

DuPage County has a weekly COVID case rate of 365.69 infections per 100,000 people.

Will County has a weekly COVID case rate of 239.6 infections per 100,000 people.

DeKalb County has a weekly COVID case rate of 275.51 infections per 100,000 people.

Kendall County has a weekly COVID case rate of 251.96 infections per 100,000 people.

Winnebago County has a weekly COVID case rate of 218.35 infections per 100,000 people.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IDPH response to veterans home COVID outbreak not fast enough: audit
Illinois reports 5,748 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
Illinois reports 4,148 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
Chicago expected to move to 'medium' COVID risk level soon: Arwady
TOP STORIES
Man shot while driving in River North: CPD
City making more drivers pay tickets racked up by thieves, they say
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Griffin donates another $25M to Irvin in effort to unseat JB Pritzker
Biden to visit Chicago for IBEW convention
Man shot, DePaul student robbed in Lincoln Park
Heard accuses Depp of violent sex assault with liquor bottle
Show More
1 killed after vehicle breaks through Kennedy construction closure
Lightfoot picks River West site for Chicago casino
Cubs-Dodgers game Friday postponed due to weather
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Illinois Medical District crash
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain, cooler by the lake
More TOP STORIES News