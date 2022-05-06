Illinois COVID Update: 9 Chicago-area counties reach 'medium' community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine Chicago-area counties have reached "medium" community levels of COVID-19.
Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Will, DeKalb, Kendall and Winnebago counties have "medium" COVID risk levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinois reported 4,148 new COVID cases and 10 deaths Thursday.
There have been at least 3,161,606 total COVID cases as of Thursday, including at least 33,653 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday night, 799 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 81 patients were in the ICU, and 18 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 21,998,768 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.75% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was 14,050 as of Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Levels Framework defines "medium" transmission as higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents.
Cook County has a weekly COVID case rate of 259.31 infections per 100,000 people.
Lake County has a weekly COVID case rate of 331.64 infections per 100,000 people.
McHenry County has a weekly COVID case rate of 254.41 infections per 100,000 people.
Kane County has a weekly COVID case rate of 248.68 infections per 100,000 people.
DuPage County has a weekly COVID case rate of 365.69 infections per 100,000 people.
Will County has a weekly COVID case rate of 239.6 infections per 100,000 people.
DeKalb County has a weekly COVID case rate of 275.51 infections per 100,000 people.
Kendall County has a weekly COVID case rate of 251.96 infections per 100,000 people.
Winnebago County has a weekly COVID case rate of 218.35 infections per 100,000 people.
