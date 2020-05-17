Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Temporary drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens in Gold Coast

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

More pharmacies and immediate care facilities are making COVID-19 testing available to the public in the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents can get a nasal or serology COVID-19 test Sunday at a drive-thru testing site in Gold Coast.

Testing will take place from May 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Gold Coast Parking, located at 1258 N. State Parkway.

Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Due to the high demand for testing, sign-ups are recommended and it's advised to arrive at the start of the event.

Drive up testing: Cars can enter the parking lot from State Street from North Avenue

Walk-up testing: Walk-ups will line up on the sidewalk, starting at Goethe Street and State.

In order to receive a test, you will need to bring:
1) A photo ID
2) A copy of your current health insurance ID card

To sign up for a test click the link.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagogold coastcoronavirus testingcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain, PM storms bring chance of flash flooding, even a tornado
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
'I think they're rushing it': Chicago Ford assembly plant employees return to work
Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown LA
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Sunday
Show More
Gym teacher's burpee challenge keeps students active at home
Chicago boy, 12, fatally shot in Gary: Lake County coroner's office
Michael McCaskey, former Bears chairman, dies at age 76
Scientists hope bats may hold clues to fighting COVID-19
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
More TOP STORIES News