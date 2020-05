Coronavirus Chicago: Temporary drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents can get a nasal or serology COVID-19 test Sunday at a drive-thru testing site in Gold Coast.Testing will take place from May 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Gold Coast Parking, located at 1258 N. State Parkway.Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.Due to the high demand for testing, sign-ups are recommended and it's advised to arrive at the start of the event.Drive up testing: Cars can enter the parking lot from State Street from North AvenueWalk-up testing: Walk-ups will line up on the sidewalk, starting at Goethe Street and State.In order to receive a test, you will need to bring:1) A photo ID2) A copy of your current health insurance ID cardTo sign up for a test click the link