COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago area sisters participating in Moderna vaccine trial for kids under 12

By
Chicago area sisters participating in Moderna vaccine trial for kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They are not old enough to get vaccine yet, but 11-year-old Sophia Hughes and her 10-year-old sister, Sydney, received their second doses Tuesday. The girls are participating in Lurie Children's Hospital's Moderna trial for 6-11 year olds.

"Even the small things I can do make a big difference," Sophia Hughes said.

"I have been exposed to COVID and now that I'm in the vaccination trial, I realize how important it is," Sydney Hughes said.

The girls' parents felt it was important to participate in the trial to show other hesitant African American kids and adults that the vaccine is safe.

"If my daughters are brave enough to get the shot, they should be too," said Brett Hughes, their father.

"I think it was really important to have their demographic represented," said Sonya Thomas Hughes, their mother.

The Hughes sisters second Moderna dose came on the same day as Pfizer submitted their initial data to the FDA showing favorable results in younger children. Depending on how long the federal agency takes to review it, a vaccine could be available to 6-11 years olds by the end of October.

Dr. Bill Muller at Lurie Children's Hospital said Moderna will only be a few weeks behind.

"We have pretty good data that the vaccine is promoting immune responses in young children in the Moderna vaccine just as well as Pfizer," Muller said.

And in the middle of October, Lurie will begin Moderna trials for 2-6 year olds and kids as young as 6 months old.
