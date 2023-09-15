CDPH offers COVID boosters to uninsured, underinsured residents regardless of immigration status

The FDA signed off on new COVID vaccine boosters that target the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant and EG.5.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health said COVID vaccine boosters will be available to Chicagoans, mostly free of charge, starting next week.

The city said it expects the shots to be available at clinics and pharmacies within five to 12 days. Anyone who hasn't had a COVID vaccine in two months or more is encouraged to get the booster right away.

While the vaccine will still be available at no cost, where you can get your vaccine may be a little different now that the official federal public health emergency has ended.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens get their own supply of the vaccine, and appointments can be booked through their websites. For uninsured or underinsured Chicagoans, there are doses allocated to federally qualified health centers and city-run family vaccination clinics.

If you are uninsured or underinsured, you can get your COVID vaccine booster at one of the following city locations:

Greater Lawn Clinic, 4150 W. 55th St., 312.745.1477

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Uptown WIC Clinic, 845 W. Wilson Ave., 2nd level, 312.742.3227

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lower West Clinic, 1713 S. Ashland Ave., 312.743.1198

Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You should visit https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/ or call the city's hotline at 312-745-4835 to ensure they have the vaccine in stock.

For homebound seniors and those with limited mobility, CDPH still offers its at home vaccination program on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 312-746-4835 or go to https://chicago.gov/athome.