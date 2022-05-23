CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,623 new COVID cases and zero deaths Monday.
There have been at least 3,263,966 total COVID cases as of Monday, including at least 33,779 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 1,120 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 117 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
RELATED | Pfizer says its 3-shot COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective against omicron
IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 42.3 per 100,000 people.
A total of 22,236,386 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.74% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,707.
RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say
COVID Update: IL reports 3,623 new cases, 0 deaths
Chicago remains at 'medium' COVID community level
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News