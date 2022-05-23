coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 3,623 new cases, 0 deaths

Chicago remains at 'medium' COVID community level
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID attitudes changing, but risk remains, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,623 new COVID cases and zero deaths Monday.

There have been at least 3,263,966 total COVID cases as of Monday, including at least 33,779 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,120 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 117 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED | Pfizer says its 3-shot COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective against omicron

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 42.3 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,236,386 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.74% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,707.

RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 4,692 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Illinois reports 7,555 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
Suburban restaurant expands during pandemic, in rare success story
Illinois reports 5,763 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
TOP STORIES
Woman found screaming in abandoned Far South Side house, neighbor says
Feds recorded Madigan learning about secret payments, records show
Body pulled from lake near village of Wilmette: police
Something strange is happening with our universe: NASA
Police release photos of suspected gunman in fatal train shooting
Protest held after nooses hung from trees near Evanston school
City Council delays action on Lightfoot's curfew crackdown
Show More
28 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Metra MD-N train hits truck in Hainesville, killing driver
Ex-Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scandal
Man charged with murder after driver killed in Irving Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly cloudy but still chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News