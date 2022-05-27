COVID Update: IL reports 5,659 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths; Chicago area counties 'high' risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,659 new COVID cases and eight deaths Friday, a day after the CDC upgraded the risk of transmission to "high" for several Chicago area counties.Cook, DuPage, Lake (IL), McHenry, Will and Grundy counties all appeared as "high" on the CDC's map when it was updated Thursday afternoon. The CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in areas with "high" transmission.There have been at least 3,286,377 total COVID cases as of Friday, including at least 33,806 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 1,136 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 123 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 21% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 41.3 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,310,797 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.79% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 15,759.