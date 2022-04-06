coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,194 new cases, 9 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,194 new COVID cases and nine related deaths Wednesday

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."


There have been at least 3,076,628 total COVID cases, including at least 33,443 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Dr. Michael Hoffman, with Cook County Health, talks about the decision to authorize a second booster shot for some adults.



The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is at 2.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 87,140 new specimens for a total of 57,681,343 since the pandemic began.


As of Tuesday night, 515 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 72 patients were in the ICU, and 24 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,466,183 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.45% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 18,294.

