coronavirus chicago

Ride along with Chicago BACP investigator inspecting restaurant COVID-19 protocols

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago rolls back some of its restrictions on restaurants, the city is making sure businesses are following the rules when it comes to social distancing.

RELATED: Chicago indoor dining reopens as city, suburban Cook Co. move to Tier 1

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago restaurants and bars are will be able to reopen for limited indoor dining starting Saturday.



ABC7 followed a city investigator as she visited some businesses to review their COVID-19 protocols as part of the city's newly-expanded Active Compliance Program focusing on restaurants.

"The capacity limits matter," said Nikita Sanders. "No more than 25 per space."

Sanders is just shy of 25 years as an investigator for Chicago's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department. She hopes these consultations will help business owners be safe and avoid enforcement action.

Deuces in Wrigleyville - still decorated for its holiday pop-up - opened for indoor seating this week.

"We're on the same page to keep everyone safe and keep everything going," said Jasper Robinson, general manager of Deuce's. "I think it's important for the customers to know. I think it's important for my staff to know."

"No one wants to write a $10,000 ticket, no one does," Sanders said. "We literally just want people and businesses to understand: this is what we must do to stay open and to get to the new normal."

Across the street, Merkle's Bar and Grill has been closed more than open this last year. Owner Russell Bishop said he is eager to reopen March 4 - and to do it safely.

"It's just as important for us to keep everybody safe, to make sure we don't go down that road again," Bishop said. "If anything she is recommending to me will help us get there, I am more than happy to listen."

Investigator Sanders also did a consultation at a gym. She issued no citations on Thursday, and she hopes to keep it that way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowrigleyvillehealthbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Still no CPS, CTU deal; ball in union's court, Lightfoot says
IL reports 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Super Bowl parties could become COVID-19 superspreader events
CPS, CTU agree to tentative testing plan, sources say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snowfall starts, with bitter cold on its heels
Catholic Church had $10B in cash before requesting PPP aid
Black Chicago family creates animated YouTube videos for kids
Dianne Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day
Arlington Heights house fire kills beloved couple
Show More
South Side aldermen demand action over Chicago missing mail
IL reports 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Still no CPS, CTU deal; ball in union's court, Lightfoot says
Biden speech signals to world that America's back
WI reports 1,518 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths
More TOP STORIES News