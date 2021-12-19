Doctors urge COVID vaccine, test amid holidays 2021

Top travel tips this holiday season:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID is once again surging in many parts of the country, and deaths now top 800,000. A new variant, omicron, has many worried as delta's dominance remains."This year, we are in better a position than we were in 2020. We now have vaccines available for much of the population, including children," says Dr. Chris Colbert, assistant program director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.If you are still not vaccinated, do so now. It is the best way to keep you and your family safe this holiday season. The same goes for the flu shot.Booster shots are now recommended for the entire U.S. population, 18 and up.Masks remain an important barrier to prevention.The oldest trick in the book, good hygiene is key.Stay away from large crowds indoors with poor ventilation.If you are not feeling well, it is best to stay home as not to put anyone else at risk.Tests are available at your local pharmacy.