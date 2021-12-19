coronavirus chicago

Doctors urge COVID vaccine, test amid holidays 2021

COVID-19 vaccine booster also important, experts say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctors urge COVID test, vaccine during holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID is once again surging in many parts of the country, and deaths now top 800,000. A new variant, omicron, has many worried as delta's dominance remains.

"This year, we are in better a position than we were in 2020. We now have vaccines available for much of the population, including children," says Dr. Chris Colbert, assistant program director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

RELATED: COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season - again

Top travel tips this holiday season:



Get vaccinated: If you are still not vaccinated, do so now. It is the best way to keep you and your family safe this holiday season. The same goes for the flu shot.

Get boosted: Booster shots are now recommended for the entire U.S. population, 18 and up.

Wear a mask: Masks remain an important barrier to prevention.

Wash your hands: The oldest trick in the book, good hygiene is key.

Avoid crowds: Stay away from large crowds indoors with poor ventilation.

Sick? Stay home: If you are not feeling well, it is best to stay home as not to put anyone else at risk.

Get tested: Tests are available at your local pharmacy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Christmas in the Wards tradition helps supply families with laptops
Holiday gathering tips for caregivers as COVID-19 continues to spread
CTU claims 70% of students at South Side school in quarantine
TOP STORIES
Kanye buys nearly all 4K toys for Chicago toy drive: alderman
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
18 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
COVID omicron variant confirmed in 1st Indiana patient
Matteson woman, 25, charged with DUI after hitting ISP squad car
Our Chicago: State of the real estate market
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
1 dead, CTA bus driver hurt in Woodlawn crash: Chicago police
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Chicago Weather: Chilly, clear Sunday
More TOP STORIES News