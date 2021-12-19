Doctors urge COVID vaccine, test amid holidays 2021

"This year, we are in better a position than we were in 2020. We now have vaccines available for much of the population, including children," says Dr. Chris Colbert, assistant program director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Top travel tips this holiday season:
Get vaccinated: If you are still not vaccinated, do so now. It is the best way to keep you and your family safe this holiday season. The same goes for the flu shot.
Get boosted: Booster shots are now recommended for the entire U.S. population, 18 and up.
Wear a mask: Masks remain an important barrier to prevention.
Wash your hands: The oldest trick in the book, good hygiene is key.
Avoid crowds: Stay away from large crowds indoors with poor ventilation.
Sick? Stay home: If you are not feeling well, it is best to stay home as not to put anyone else at risk.
Get tested: Tests are available at your local pharmacy.