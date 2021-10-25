Chicago to offer COVID vaccine booster doses at all CDPH pop-up clinics, events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is trying to make it easier for those eligible for the COVID-19 booster to get their extra vaccine dose starting Monday.
Pfizer and J&J booster doses will be offered at all CDPH pop-up clinics and events, as well as joint Flu-COVID vaccination clinics, according to city officials.
It's part of the city's Protect Chicago At Home program which offers in-home vaccinations.
RELATED: FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
This is in addition to the hundreds of pharmacies and healthcare providers offering the vaccine booster doses throughout the city.
As of Wednesday, 93,000 booster doses had been administered in Chicago, according to officials.
For a list of mobile and pop-up vaccination events, check out the city's online calendar at www.Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.
